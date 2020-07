Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 15:39 Hits: 4

Scientists studying the 'near threatened' tequila bat, best known for its role in pollinating the Blue Agave plant from which the drink of the same name is made from, have analyzed its DNA to help inform conservationists on managing their populations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200706113931.htm