Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 19:27 Hits: 5

There's a fairly large flaw in the way that programmers are currently addressing ethical concerns related to artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles (AVs). Namely, existing approaches don't account for the fact that people might try to use AVs to do something bad.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200706152708.htm