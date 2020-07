Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 23:26 Hits: 5

The Supreme Court on Monday reinstated the use of a permit that’s used to fast-track pipeline construction, except in the case of the Keystone XL pipeline.A lower court ruled in April that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not follow...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/506112-supreme-court-reinstates-fast-track-pipeline-permitting-except-for