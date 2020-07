Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 14:08 Hits: 8

Researchers are using mini-organs to model the digestive tract in the laboratory. These so-called organoids provide insights into the inflammatory processes that play a role in diseases such Crohn's and ulcerative colitis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200706100820.htm