Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 14:16 Hits: 7

A court has ordered the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) to shut down, delivering a victory for tribes that have opposed it. Judge James Boasberg on Monday ruled that the pipeline has to be shut down within 30 days.The court had ruled already that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/505981-court-orders-dakota-access-pipeline-to-shut-down