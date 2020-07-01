The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Giant leap in diagnosing liver disease

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Scientists have created a novel microbiome-based diagnostic tool that, with the accuracy of the best physicians, quickly and inexpensively identifies liver fibrosis and cirrhosis over 90 percent of the time in human patients. The non-invasive method relies on an algorithm to analyze patient stool samples -- which contains traces of what lives in the gut -- and could lead to improved patient care and treatment outcomes for liver disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200701152921.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version