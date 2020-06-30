The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Spider silk can create lenses useful for biological imaging

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Spider silk is useful for a variety of biomedical applications: It exhibits mechanical properties superior to synthetic fibers for tissue engineering, and it is not toxic or harmful to living cells. One unexpected application for spider silk is its use in the creation of biocompatible lenses for biological imaging applications. Researchers now describe the feasibility of creating lenses capitalizing on the properties of natural spider silk material.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200630111453.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version