Spider silk can create lenses useful for biological imaging

Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Spider silk is useful for a variety of biomedical applications: It exhibits mechanical properties superior to synthetic fibers for tissue engineering, and it is not toxic or harmful to living cells. One unexpected application for spider silk is its use in the creation of biocompatible lenses for biological imaging applications. Researchers now describe the feasibility of creating lenses capitalizing on the properties of natural spider silk material.

