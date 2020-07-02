Controlled human infection models and SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development

Articles

Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020

Infecting volunteers with COVID-19 may provide valuable insights for future rounds of vaccine testing, but would require very strict controls and is unlikely to advance the current slate of vaccines in advanced development, argues a group of infectious disease experts. Though model development would be laborious, it could ultimately be advantageous, allowing researchers to answer a broader range of questions about both the virus and vaccines designed to prevent it during later rounds of testing.

