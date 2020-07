Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 19:57 Hits: 0

Researchers have developed a new environmentally friendly method for removing toxic chemicals from water. A newly invented machine, called the Matrix Assembly Cluster Source (MACS), has been used to design a breakthrough water treatment method using a solvent-free approach.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200630155750.htm