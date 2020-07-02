EPA Reaches Settlement with Waste Management of Wisconsin regarding Hazardous Waste

Franklin, Wis. (July 2, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a settlement with Waste Management of Wisconsin, Inc. (WMWI) that will include enhanced monitoring for hazardous waste near the Metro Landfill in Franklin, Wis., and a $232,000 fine to resolve alleged violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA).

“EPA takes seriously every company’s obligation to properly manage solid and hazardous waste to protect our communities and their citizens,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede. “Today’s enforcement action against WMWI reflects EPA’s continued commitment to ensure compliance with state and federal environmental laws.”

WMWI, a subsidiary of Waste Management, Inc., owns and operates the Metro Recycling and Disposal Facility (Metro Landfill), in Franklin, Wis. The Metro Landfill is licensed by the State of Wisconsin to accept non-hazardous municipal, commercial, industrial, and special wastes for disposal, but is not authorized to treat, store, or dispose of hazardous waste. EPA alleged that WMWI improperly disposed of hazardous electric arc furnace dust from a steel casting foundry at the Metro Landfill on at least 10 days. The dust was contaminated with chromium, a hazardous waste and known human carcinogen.

Under the terms of the settlement, WMWI has agreed to conduct leachate and groundwater monitoring, and update its waste management plan and training program. The settlement also includes a civil penalty of $232,000.

The proposed settlement is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval. To view the consent decree or to submit a comment, visit the Department of Justice website at: www.justice.gov/enrd/Consent_Decrees.html

For more information about EPA’s enforcement program: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/basic-information-enforcement

For more information about RCRA: https://www.epa.gov/rcra