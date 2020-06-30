The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Buzzing to rebuild broken bone

Healing broken bones could get easier with a device that provides both a scaffold for the bone to grow on and electrical stimulation to urge it forward, engineers report. Although minor bone breaks usually heal on their own, large fractures with shattered or missing chunks of bone are more difficult to repair. A biocompatible, dissolving polymer device can mimic the body's natural electrical field and help the cells regenerate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200630111502.htm

