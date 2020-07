Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 15:00 Hits: 4

When humans see purple, we’re really seeing a blend of red and blue light. Hummingbirds see purple plus ultraviolet—and lots of other nonspectral colors.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/hummingbirds-can-see-colors-we-cant-even-imagine