Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 13:55 Hits: 5

German lawmakers have backed a legislative package to end the use of coal in less than two decades. But activists have decried the measures, saying they aren't bold enough to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-approves-coal-phaseout-by-2038/a-54040605?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss