Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 19:29 Hits: 0

Researchers field-tested 14 active ingredients in insecticides, applied in a variety of methods, to understand the best treatment options against the Allium leafminer, a growing threat to onions, garlic and leeks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200701152919.htm