The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Research reflects how AI sees through the looking glass

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Intrigued by how reflection changes images in subtle and not-so-subtle ways, a team of researchers used artificial intelligence to investigate what sets originals apart from their reflections. Their algorithms learned to pick up on unexpected clues such as hair parts, gaze direction and, surprisingly, beards - findings with implications for training machine learning models and detecting faked images.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200702152445.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version