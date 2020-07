Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 19:37 Hits: 4

As many as 7% of moms-to-be use marijuana while pregnant, and that number is rising fast as more use it to quell morning sickness. But new research suggests such use could have a lasting impact on the fetal brain, influencing children's sleep for as much as a decade.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200702153700.htm