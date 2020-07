Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 20:01 Hits: 3

Often described as cosmic lighthouses, quasars are luminous beacons that can be observed at the outskirts of the Universe, providing a rich topic of study for astronomers and cosmologists. Now scientists have announced the discovery of the second-most distant quasar ever found, at more than 13 billion lightyears from Earth.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200701160132.htm