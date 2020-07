Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 22:04 Hits: 4

A new report by the Shriver Center on Poverty Law highlights the disproportionate manner in which Superfund sites – home to the country’s most hazardous waste – affect low-income people of color in the U.S.The report, released Tuesday,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/505526-new-report-underscores-racial-prejudices-in-superfund-sites