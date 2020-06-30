The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Researchers identify multiple molecules that shut down SARS-Cov-2 polymerase reaction

Researchers have identified a library of molecules that shut down the SARS-CoV-2 polymerase reaction, a key step that establishes the potential of these molecules as lead compounds to be further modified for the development of COVID-19 therapeutics. Five of these molecules are already FDA-approved for use in the treatment of other viral infections including HIV/AIDS, cytomegalovirus, and hepatitis B.

