Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 June 2020

Scientists have measured the density of liquid iron -- the main component of rocky planet cores -- under conditions similar to Earth's liquid core: 1,000,000 atmospheres and 4,000 degrees Celsius. Accurate density measurements of liquid iron under such extreme conditions are very important for understanding the chemical make-up of our planet's core.

