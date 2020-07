Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 16:51 Hits: 2

KELT-9 b is one of the hottest planets known. New measurements from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) have enabled astronomers to greatly improve their understanding of this bizarre world.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200630125144.htm