Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 17:17 Hits: 3

Advances in next-generation-sequencing technology that allow researchers to look at billions of pieces of genetic information are changing the way a disease is diagnosed. Correct identification of changes in the human genetic code responsible for rare metabolic disorders provides scientists and physicians with fact-based guidelines for the treatment.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200630131720.htm