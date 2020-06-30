The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chemist adds details of 'cold collisions of hot molecules' to theories of molecular interactions

When two cars collide at an intersection -- from opposite directions -- the impact is much different than when two cars -- traveling in the same direction -- 'bump' into each other. In the laboratory, similar types of collisions can be made to occur between molecules to study chemistry at very low temperatures, or 'cold collisions.' A team of scientists has developed a new experimental approach to study chemistry using these cold 'same direction' molecular collisions.

