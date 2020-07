Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 17:26 Hits: 3

An internal watchdog has said that the Commerce Department led a "flawed process" during what is now known as the Sharpiegate controversy last year. Last September, President Trump held up a map that showed an altered path for Hurricane...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/505246-commerce-department-led-flawed-process-on-sharpiegate-watchdog