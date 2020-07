Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 21:35 Hits: 4

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will rescind its controversial policy allowing companies to skip monitoring their pollution by the end of the summer, the agency wrote in a letter to lawmakers.The policy, unveiled in a March 26 memo in an...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/505320-epa-to-end-policy-suspending-pollution-monitoring-by-end-of-summer