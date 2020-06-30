Step Up Climate Action to Protect our Children

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 14:32 Hits: 6

Written by Dominique Browning

Today, Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL), Chair of the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, released a report, “Solving the Climate Crisis: The Congressional Action Plan for a Clean Energy Economy and a Healthy, Resilient, and Just America.” In response to the release of the report, I issued the following statement:

“For nearly a decade, Moms have been organizing to demand meaningful action to stop climate pollution — because it is threatening our safety and wellbeing. We know as well that low income communities and communities of color bear the brunt of the damage a changing climate inflicts. That’s why we applaud the work of Kathy Castor and the members of the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, who have released a road map for how Congress can solve climate change.

“Congress has never before produced anything like this report, the result of more than a thousand hearings and meetings, many attended by both Democrats and Republicans. It is an exhaustive look ahead, an unprecedented effort to capture, in one document, the breadth and depth of opportunities for every Congressional committee to craft solutions to address climate pollution.

“This blueprint for action, if adopted, would achieve zero climate pollution by 2050. And as the report makes clear, there is opportunity for action across every sector of the economy: from developing smart infrastructure bills in the 21st century that create long-lasting jobs, to protecting our national security, redressing historic environmental injustices, creating and deploying non-polluting energy, and developing innovative carbon and methane capture mechanisms.

“Congress has never had a more important job to do. Congress cannot just leave the crisis of climate pollution to federal agencies. The time is now for every member of Congress and each Congressional committee to show leadership and direction. The Select Committee on the Climate Crisis has provided the roadmap for how to do this work. Moms across the country want to see all our leaders step up to protect our children’s health and future.”