EPA’s Latest Regulatory Agenda Continues Commitment to Strong Environmental Protections and Regulatory Reform into 2021

WASHINGTON (June 30, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), along with the rest of the federal government, released the Spring 2020 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions (Spring Agenda), which provides updates to the public about regulatory activity planned for the next 12 months. The Spring Agenda continues to support President Trump’s commitment to regulatory reform, while simultaneously advancing the Agency’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment.

“EPA has mapped out our regulatory agenda through the first half of 2021 that will continue to reduce pollution and improve the health of all Americans, while bolstering the economy,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “This agenda includes new actions ranging from cost-benefit reforms and improved permitting procedures to meeting air quality review timelines. Our smart deregulatory agenda helps American businesses large and small innovate and create jobs while keeping our air and water at the cleanest levels since environmental records began.”

EPA’s Spring Agenda shows continued progress in reducing unnecessary regulatory burden as envisioned by President Trump’s Executive Order 13771. Since 2017, EPA has completed a total of 62 deregulatory actions, projected to save Americans an estimated $40 billion in costs. The Spring Agenda includes 40 deregulatory actions under development.

In addition, the Spring Agenda contains 29 new actions expected to be issued over the next 12 months. These actions include updates to EPA’s procedures for the National Environmental Policy Act, review of National Ambient Air Quality Standards for lead, and proposed rules to improve consistency and transparency in the agency’s benefit-cost analyses for hazardous waste and drinking water regulations.

To access EPA’s Spring Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions: https://www.reginfo.gov/public/do/eAgendaMain

To access EPA and other agencies’ regulatory budgets: https://www.reginfo.gov/public/do/eAgendaEO13771

For more information about regulatory reform at EPA: https://www.epa.gov/laws-regulations/epa-deregulatory-actions

