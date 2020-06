Articles

Over the past 150 years, global warming has more than undone the global cooling that occurred over the past six millennia, according to a major new study. The findings show that the millennial-scale global cooling began approximately 6,500 years ago when the long-term average global temperature topped out at around 0.7°C warmer than the mid-19th century.

