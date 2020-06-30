The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Could your computer please be more polite? Thank you

In a tense time when a pandemic rages, politicians wrangle for votes and protesters demand racial justice, a little politeness and courtesy go a long way. Now researchers have developed an automated method for making communications more polite. Specifically, the method takes nonpolite directives or requests -- those that use either impolite or neutral language -- and restructures them or adds words to make them more well-mannered.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200630072046.htm

