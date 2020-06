Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 10:34 Hits: 3

The South Pole has been getting warmer at more than three times the normal global rate, according to a new study. Research shows the changes are linked to natural weather variations as well as human behavior.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/south-pole-warming-faster-than-rest-of-earth-study/a-53996394?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss