Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 15:39 Hits: 3

The Supreme Court has declined to take a case challenging President Trump’s border wall, leaving in place a decision that rejected environmental groups' quest to stop construction.The court will not hear an appeal to a case seeking to block...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/505013-supreme-court-wont-hear-border-wall-challenge