Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 21:36 Hits: 5

President Trump threatened to veto House Democrats' $1.5 trillion green infrastructure plan on Monday, arguing it should eliminate or reduce environmental reviews and doesn’t route enough money to rural America.The bill contains billions to repair...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/505122-white-house-threatens-veto-on-democrats-15-trillion-infrastructure