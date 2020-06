Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 15:45 Hits: 5

Oil giant BP will sell its petrochemicals division for $5 billion as the company works to “reinvent” itself, it announced on Monday. The announcement follows news that BP plans to be carbon neutral by 2050 and also comes as the company is...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/505014-bp-sells-petrochemicals-division-for-5b