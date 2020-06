Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 29 June 2020

A recent study found that stronger pollution regulations could save more than 143,000 lives over a decade. The study, published Friday by team of researchers in the Science Advances journal, determined that lowering the maximum standard for...

