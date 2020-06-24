The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Adirondack boreal peatlands near southern range limit likely threatened by warmer climate

A study documents an invasion happening in the Adirondacks: the black spruce, tamarack, and other boreal species are being overcome by trees normally found in warmer, more temperate forests. Ultimately, researchers predict that these invaders could overtake a variety of northern species, eliminating trees that have long been characteristic of wetlands like Shingle Shanty Preserve in the Adirondacks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200624151537.htm

