The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

From the lab, the first cartilage-mimicking gel that's strong enough for knees

Category: Environment Hits: 3

The thin, slippery layer of cartilage between the bones in the knee is magical stuff: strong enough to withstand a person's weight, but soft and supple enough to cushion the joint against impact, over decades of repeat use. That combination of soft-yet-strong has been hard to reproduce in the lab. But now, researchers say they've created an experimental gel that's the first to match the strength and durability of the real thing.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200626114755.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version