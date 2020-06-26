The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Traffic density, wind and air stratification influence concentrations of air pollutant NO2

Traffic density is the most important factor for much the air pollutant nitrogen dioxide (NO2). However, weather also has an influence, according to a new study, which evaluated the influence of weather conditions on nitrogen dioxide concentrations in Saxony 2015 to 2018. It was shown that wind speed and the height of the lowest air layer are the most important factors that determine how much pollutants can accumulate locally.

