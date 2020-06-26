The millenial pre-colonial cultural influence is evident in the Amazon forest

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 15:48 Hits: 5

Before the arrival of European colonizers, the Amazonian Indigenous peoples cultivated their food - cassava, corn, pineapple, peppers and squash, among other things. The food of the ancient civilizations of the Amazon also largely consisted of the fruits of palm and Brazilian nut trees. The protection and management of trees across generations have affected the diversity of the rainforest right up until the present time.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200626114805.htm