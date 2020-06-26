New protein complex gets chromosomes sorted

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 15:48 Hits: 6

Researchers have identified a novel protein complex that regulates Aurora B localization to ensure that chromosomes are correctly separated during cell division. The complex, NWC, is made up of three proteins: NOL11, WDR43, and Cirhin. In the absence of NWC, Aurora B did not accumulate at centromeres, and chromosome movement and alignment were impaired. Together, these results show that NWC is required for faithful chromosome segregation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200626114823.htm