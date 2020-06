Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020

The nearest exoplanets to us provide the best opportunities for study, including searching for evidence of life outside the Solar System. Astronomers have now detected a system of super-Earth planets orbiting the nearby star Gliese 887, the brightest red dwarf star in the sky. The newly discovered super-Earths lie close to the red dwarf's habitable zone, where water can exist in liquid form.

