Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 18:07 Hits: 1

In a step toward better control of the mosquitoes that transmit malaria, researchers have mapped the patterns of insecticide resistance in Anopheles gambiae mosquitoes across Africa. The new study found that resistance to five mainstream insecticides increased dramatically between 2005 and 2017.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200625140737.htm