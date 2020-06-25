MicroCT reveals detailed head morphology of arthropod, Leanchoilia illecebrosa

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020

Researchers used microCT to study and re-study arthropod fossils from the early Cambrian in the Chengjiang biota in the Yunnan Province of China. Their latest study shows with unprecedented clarity the head morphology of the species Leanchoilia illecebrosa and demonstrates the presence of a labrum thus supporting the hypothesis that megacheirans are distant relatives of modern chelicerates (e.g. horseshoe crabs, scorpions and spiders).

