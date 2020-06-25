The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

These muscle cells are guideposts to help regenerative flatworms grow back their eyes

If anything happens to the eyes of the tiny, freshwater-dwelling planarian Schmidtea mediterranea, they can grow them back within just a few days. New research provides insight about how the worms accomplish this feat: researchers have identified a new type of cell that likely serves as a guidepost to help route axons from the eyes to the brain as the worms complete the difficult task of regrowing their neural circuitry.

