Unexpected mental illnesses found in a spectrum of a rare genetic disorder

Thursday, 25 June 2020

Researchers found an unexpected spectrum of mental illnesses in patients with a rare gene mutation. These patients had a ''double hit'' condition that combined features and symptoms of fragile X syndrome and premutation disorder, in addition to a range of psychiatric symptoms. The findings revealed the need for clinicians to consider the complexities of the co-existing conditions of patients with both psychological and fragile X associated disorders.

