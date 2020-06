Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020

Washington, D.C., sued oil companies ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP and Shell over climate change on Thursday. The suit, filed by District Attorney General Karl Racine, alleges that the companies “systematically and intentionally misled consumers in...

