Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 16:27 Hits: 3

This experiment marks the first time researchers have ever successfully introduced mitochondria into specific cells in living animals. The study lays the groundwork to address a serious gap in treatment for liver diseases and may even eventually be used to treat other maladies throughout the body affected by mitochondrial malfunction or damage.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200625122732.htm