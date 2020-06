Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 18:07 Hits: 3

The young star HBC 672 is known by its nickname of Bat Shadow because of its wing-like shadow feature. The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has now observed a curious ''flapping'' motion in the shadow of the star's disc for the first time. The star resides in a stellar nursery called the Serpens Nebula, about 1300 light-years away.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200625140717.htm