Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020

Astronomers have discovered the second-most distant quasar ever found. It is the first quasar to receive an indigenous Hawaiian name, Poniua'ena. Data show the supermassive black hole powering Poniua'ena is surprisingly massive, challenging current theories of how supermassive black holes formed and grew in the young universe.

