Published on Monday, 22 June 2020

The role genetics and gut bacteria play in human health has long been a fruitful source of scientific inquiry, but new research marks a significant step forward in unraveling this complex relationship. Its findings could transform our understanding and treatment of all manner of common diseases, including obesity, irritable bowel syndrome, and Alzheimer's disease.

