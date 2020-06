Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 18:53 Hits: 0

A new study finds that tropical forest loss is increased by large-scale land acquisitions and that certain kind investment projects -- including tree plantations and plantations for producing palm oil and wood fiber -- are ''consistently associated with increased forest loss.''

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200623145322.htm